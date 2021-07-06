Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Sufficiency of Evidence – Unconditional Writ

Sufficiency of Evidence – Unconditional Writ

By: Derek Hawkins July 6, 2021 7:28 am

Kenneth Smith has been in state prison for nineteen years for a murder and robbery that he insists he did not commit.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo