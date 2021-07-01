Brianna Meyer named president of Milwaukee Young Lawyers Association board

Brianna Meyer, an attorney at Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, has been named president of the Milwaukee Young Lawyers Association’s board of directors.

Meyer is an associate at the Milwaukee-based firm who practices criminal defense, civil litigation, school law matters and special-educational issues. She’s a 2017 graduate of Marquette University Law School.

The Milwaukee Young Lawyers Association is an organization for lawyers who are 37 years or younger, or have been practicing law for five years or less.