Right of First Refusal – Appraised Value

By: Derek Hawkins June 30, 2021 6:00 am

This is a review of a published decision of the court of appeals, Country Visions Cooperative v. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., 2020 WI App 32, 392 Wis. 2d 672, 946 N.W.2d 169, affirming in part, reversing in part, and remanding with directions the Fond du Lac County circuit court's order granting Country Visions Cooperative ("Country Visions") specific performance of its right of first refusal to a property that Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ("ADM") was attempting to sell to United Cooperative ("United").

