Wilson Elser’s Milwaukee office moves into Cathedral Place (PHOTOS)

Wilson Elser’s Milwaukee office has a new home in the city’s downtown.

The firm moved into the mixed-use Cathedral Place building at 555 E. Wells St. on April 30, according to a news release sent last week. Its Milwaukee office was previously located at 740 N. Plankinton Ave. along the Milwaukee River.

Wilson Elser’s new Milwaukee office in the Cathedral Place building on North Plankinton Avenue overlooks Lake Michigan. Photo by Wilson Elser The new Wilson Elser Milwaukee office uses nautical navy blue as an accent color, an element inspired by Lake Michigan. Photo by Wilson Elser

A meeting space in the new Wilson Elser Milwaukee office features natural light and views of downtown Milwaukee and Lake Michigan. Photo by Wilson Elser The new office has shared work spaces that attorneys and staff can reserve. Photo by Wilson Elser





The new office space totals 6,570 square feet on the 17th floor of Cathedral Place with views of Lake Michigan. The lake served as inspiration for the interior design of the office, said William Katt, regional managing partner of the Milwaukee office and chair of the firm’s Aviation & Aerospace Practice. The office uses nautical navy blue as an accent color to the white and grays used throughout the space. It also maximizes natural light in both private offices and work stations in the open-concept area.

Katt said the new office was designed with both clients and employees in mind. It features agile work spaces that attorneys and staff can reserve when they’re working in the office. The office’s reservation system can be accessed by attorneys and staff via their mobile devices or through Outlook, and reservations are displayed on iPads located outside each office or work station. The private offices and work stations feature sit/stand desks and dual, large-screen monitors.

Wilson Elser has 41 offices across the U.S. and employs more than 800 attorneys. The Milwaukee office handles civil-litigation matters and is the home of the firm’s national Aviation & Aerospace Practice, which represents major airlines, defense contractors, helicopter operators, fixed-base operators and other aviation entities throughout the country.