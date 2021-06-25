Yadira Rein appointed Outagamie County Circuit Court judge

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Yadira Rein as an Outagamie County Circuit Court judge, making her the first person of color to serve as a judge in Outagamie County.

Rein is an attorney at McCarty Law in Appleton. Her practice focuses on family-law matters, including divorce, custody and placement, child support, paternity, guardianships and guardian ad litem appointments. She also has experience with personal injury law working for other firms in Appleton.

She replaces Judge Gregory B. Gill Jr., who was elected to the District III Court of Appeals in April. Rein will serve a term ending July 31, 2022.

Evers said Rein’s experiences and values will make her an excellent judge who will apply the law fairly and equally. Gill agreed, noting Rein’s “wonderful understanding” of the law and respect for its role in society. He said he’s incredibly happy for her and the citizens of Outagamie County.

Rein lives in Appleton with her husband and children. She came to the Fox Valley at age nine, and she said she is grateful for all the support she has received from her community. Her community involvement includes serving as a member of the Appleton Bilingual School Governance Board and the Wisconsin Hispanic Lawyers Association.

In a statement, Rein said she’s committed to maintaining the integrity of the judicial system by treating every individual with respect, each case with impartiality and upholding the rule of law by imparting justice to all.

Rein is a graduate of UW-Madison and UW Law School.