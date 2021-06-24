Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Emily Hynek appointed Jackson County district attorney

Emily Hynek appointed Jackson County district attorney

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 24, 2021 10:25 am

Emily Hynek has been appointed the Jackson County district attorney. She's been serving as the assistant district attorney in Jackson County since 2018 and was previously an assistant district attorney in La Crosse County for six years. She prosecutes cases involving sensitive crimes, including sexual assault and domestic violence, as well as controlled substances and financial crimes. ...

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo