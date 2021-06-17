Quantcast
Home / Case Digests / Court Error – Contempt Order – Taxes

Court Error – Contempt Order – Taxes

By: Derek Hawkins June 17, 2021 9:06 am

Michael Lyubchenko appeals a June 2019 order finding him in contempt for failure to follow a February 2018 order that required him to amend his 2015 income tax filings and file a joint 2015 tax return with his former spouse, Tatiana Laiter, and share equally with Laiter any refund, liability, and costs to prepare the taxes.

