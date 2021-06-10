Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Judgment – Homestead Exemptions

Judgment – Homestead Exemptions

By: Derek Hawkins June 10, 2021 10:48 am

This is a dispute between a judgment creditor, Anderson Tooling, Inc. (“ATI”), and married judgment debtors, Jeffery and Lori Anderson, regarding statutory homestead exemptions claimed by the debtors.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo