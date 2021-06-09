Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

By: Derek Hawkins June 9, 2021 9:11 am

Kunle Famakinwa, Jr., appeals from a judgment convicting him of possession with the intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) in an amount of 200 grams or less and an order denying his postconviction motion seeking a new trial due to the ineffective assistance of trial counsel.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo