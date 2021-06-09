Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Chief Justice Ziegler gives update on court operations, recognizes Milwaukee County’s Triggiano during MBA meeting

Chief Justice Ziegler gives update on court operations, recognizes Milwaukee County’s Triggiano during MBA meeting

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 9, 2021 11:28 am

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler provided an update on court operations as pandemic-related restrictions lift throughout the state and recognized Milwaukee County Chief Judge Mary Triggiano's leadership during the Milwaukee Bar Association's 2021 annual meeting.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo