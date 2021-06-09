Quantcast
ACS creates $5K cash award for law-school faculty in memory of RBG

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 9, 2021 12:25 pm

The American Constitution Society has created a $5,000 cash award for faculty in memory of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

