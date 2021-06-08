Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Case Digests / Warrantless Search – Probable Search

Warrantless Search – Probable Search

By: Derek Hawkins June 8, 2021 9:52 am

A jury convicted defendant-appellant Adonnis Carswell on four drug and firearm offenses, including possession of heroin with intent to distribute.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo