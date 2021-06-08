Mosinee man charged with killing missing woman

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Mosinee man with killing a woman who disappeared last fall.

The state Department of Justice released a criminal complaint showing that 41-year-old Jesus Contreras Perez was charged Monday in Clark County with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and stalking resulting in bodily harm in connection with 27-year-old Cassandra Ayon’s disappearance.

According to the complaint, Ayon was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Unity early on the morning of Oct. 3. Her friends told investigators that she told them Perez was angry with her after their latest break-up three weeks earlier and had been stalking her. In August he grabbed her wrist when she tried to get out of his car, causing bruising, and threatened to kill them both by crashing the car, one witness said.

A woman who cut Perez’s hair told police that he was angry that Ayon wouldn’t let him see their child.

Perez’s Google Dashboard showed he was watching videos on how to build a homemade silencer for a firearm in September.

The complaint doesn’t say Ayon’s body was ever found.

Online court records didn’t list the case or an attorney for Perez as of Tuesday.