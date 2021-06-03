AWL scholarship applications due on June 15

The application deadline for the Association for Women Lawyers Foundation’s annual scholarships is coming up on June 15.

The foundation, which is the charitable arm of the Association for Women Lawyers, is giving out several scholarships to women who are attending a Wisconsin law school in September.

All applicants must have completed their first or second year of law school and be in good academic standing. Individual scholarships have additional criteria, including demonstrating service to vulnerable people and perseverance in the face of adversity. Read more about the requirements and how to apply here.

The foundation will notify recipients about their award on or after July 31. The exact amount of this year’s scholarships hasn’t been set, but they have been $2,500 per person in recent years.