Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Marquette students offer statewide pro bono help throughout pandemic

Marquette students offer statewide pro bono help throughout pandemic

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com June 1, 2021 12:50 pm

Marquette University Law School students are helping provide better access to justice in Wisconsin using a pro bono program started out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo