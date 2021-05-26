Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin circuit courts average 81% affirmance rate during pandemic

Wisconsin circuit courts average 81% affirmance rate during pandemic

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com May 26, 2021 10:47 am

Wisconsin judges are coming out of a year unlike any other.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo