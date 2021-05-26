Quantcast
7th Circuit adopts modification to attorney-admission fee

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com May 26, 2021 1:48 pm

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit adopted a modification to a circuit rule changing the attorney-admission fee from $15 to a fee that would be set by order.

