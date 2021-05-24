Mix of in-person, virtual events celebrate 2021 Marquette law graduates

Marquette University Law School celebrated its 2021 graduates with a mix of in-person and virtual events over the weekend.

Commencement weekend began with a virtual ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony featured a slideshow of the 2021 graduates and remarks from Law School Dean Joseph Kearney and Chief Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, who serves the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Rosenthal encouraged graduates to be ambitious and aspirational. She told of how the Southern District of Texas, one of the busiest and most diverse federal courts in the U.S., remained aspirational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to aspire to continue to look at how technology can continue to help us realize our promise to provide better access to justice, to provide open courts without losing the values that our links to the past teach us and help define us,” Rosenthal said.

Graduates, friends and family then gathered for an in-person ceremony on Sunday evening at American Family Field. Law students walked across a stage set up on the field while onlookers cheered them from the stands.

“On top of all the difficulties we have faced, to be able to walk across this stage after finishing a graduate program amidst a pandemic is astounding,” said C.W. Twohy, student speaker and law school graduate. “We have persevered amidst so much.”

Videos from the in-person and virtual events are available on Marquette’s website.