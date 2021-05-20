Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Supreme Court: Loss of property value outside scope of ‘damages to lands’ for WisDOT claims

Supreme Court: Loss of property value outside scope of ‘damages to lands’ for WisDOT claims

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com May 20, 2021 12:57 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has decided that a gas-station property's loss of value following a state highway project fell outside the definition of "damages to lands" found a state statute meant to allow property owners to claim damages from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The court released its opinion on United America LLC v. Wisconsin Department of Transportation on ...

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo