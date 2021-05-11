Quantcast
Wisconsin to vote on calling a Constitutional convention

By: Associated Press May 11, 2021 10:25 am

The Wisconsin Assembly planned to vote Tuesday on a resolution calling for a convention of the states to consider making changes to the U.S. Constitution, a push backed by Republicans and opposed by Democrats.

