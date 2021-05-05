Quantcast
Evers seeking Gill’s replacement on Outagamie County Circuit Court

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com May 5, 2021 11:25 am

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for the Outagamie County Circuit Court to replace Judge Gregory B. Gill Jr., who was elected to the District III Court of Appeals in April.

The new judge will take Gill’s place on Outagamie County’s Branch IV, serving a term from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2022.

Interested applicants should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21. Contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212 with questions about the judicial selection process.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

