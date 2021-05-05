Evers seeking Gill’s replacement on Outagamie County Circuit Court

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for the Outagamie County Circuit Court to replace Judge Gregory B. Gill Jr., who was elected to the District III Court of Appeals in April.

The new judge will take Gill’s place on Outagamie County’s Branch IV, serving a term from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2022.

Interested applicants should email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21. Contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212 with questions about the judicial selection process.