Ross advocates for the injured, teaches along the way

Ross advocates for the injured, teaches along the way

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 29, 2021 12:00 pm

After seeing firsthand how insurance companies were treating injured claimants, Douglas Ross decided to make a career change that’s now helped hundreds of injured clients through some of the most difficult events of their lives.

