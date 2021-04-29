Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Law Journal honors Up and Coming Lawyers/Leaders in the Law

Law Journal honors Up and Coming Lawyers/Leaders in the Law

By: WISCONSIN LAW JOURNAL STAFF April 29, 2021 1:25 pm

liluac1The Wisconsin Law Journal honored 21 Up and Coming Lawyers/Leaders in the Law on Thursday afternoon.

The second-year combined event in 2021 was an opportunity to get the legal community’s icons to network and celebrate with the up and coming phenoms of the field during a virtual event.

Meet the 2021 class of Up and Coming Lawyers and Leaders in the Law:

Up and Coming Lawyers Honorees

Anita Boor – Quarles & Brady

Jay Creagh – Godfrey & Kahn

Evann Derus – Godfrey & Kahn

Hannah Dockendorff – Hupy and Abraham

Tracy Murn – Axley Attorneys

Kathryn Pfefferle – Boardman Clark

Matt Pietruczak – Quarles & Brady

Isaiah M. Richie – Schloemer Law Firm

Sopen Shah – Perkins Coie

Benjamin E. Streckert – Ruder Ware

Jennifer Tate – Jones Law Firm

Scott Thompson – Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs

Hillary N. Vedvig – Foley & Lardner

Leaders in the Law Honorees

Shirley Abrahamson — Wisconsin Supreme Court (posthumous) – Lifetime Achievement Award

Robert Gingras – Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs

Frederick Geilfuss – Foley & Lardner

Paul Kinne – Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs

Kevin Long – Quarles & Brady

Douglas Ross – Hupy and Abraham

Kelli Thompson – Wisconsin State Public Defender

Todd Weir – Otjen, Van Ert & Weir (retired)

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo