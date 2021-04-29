Law Journal honors Up and Coming Lawyers/Leaders in the Law

The Wisconsin Law Journal honored 21 Up and Coming Lawyers/Leaders in the Law on Thursday afternoon.

The second-year combined event in 2021 was an opportunity to get the legal community’s icons to network and celebrate with the up and coming phenoms of the field during a virtual event.

Meet the 2021 class of Up and Coming Lawyers and Leaders in the Law:

Up and Coming Lawyers Honorees

Leaders in the Law Honorees