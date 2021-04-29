Law Journal honors Up and Coming Lawyers/Leaders in the Law

The Wisconsin Law Journal honored 21 Up and Coming Lawyers/Leaders in the Law on Thursday afternoon.
The second-year combined event in 2021 was an opportunity to get the legal community’s icons to network and celebrate with the up and coming phenoms of the field during a virtual event.
Meet the 2021 class of Up and Coming Lawyers and Leaders in the Law:
Up and Coming Lawyers Honorees
Hannah Dockendorff – Hupy and Abraham
Kathryn Pfefferle – Boardman Clark
Isaiah M. Richie – Schloemer Law Firm
Benjamin E. Streckert – Ruder Ware
Jennifer Tate – Jones Law Firm
Scott Thompson – Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs
Leaders in the Law Honorees
Shirley Abrahamson — Wisconsin Supreme Court (posthumous) – Lifetime Achievement Award
Robert Gingras – Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs
Frederick Geilfuss – Foley & Lardner