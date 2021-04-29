Blomme stands mute on felony child-porn charges

Former Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Brett Blomme stood mute during a court appearance on Thursday in the face of felony charges of possessing child pornography.

In March, the former children’s court judge was charged with seven felony counts of possession of child pornography. A complaint accused him of uploading graphic images and videos of boys as young as toddlers to an online messaging site.

Blomme appeared before Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday by video. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and stood mute in the face of the charges. The court entered a plea of not guilty, and the case was bound over for trial in Branch 14. Motions are due in 20 days.

Blomme was elected to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in April 2020. The Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily barred him from serving starting on March 17 until further notice.