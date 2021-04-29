Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Blomme stands mute on felony child-porn charges

Blomme stands mute on felony child-porn charges

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 29, 2021 3:46 pm

Former Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Brett Blomme appears via video for a court proceeding on Thursday. Blomme is charged with seven felony courts of possession of child pornography.

Former Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Brett Blomme (top right) appears via video for a court appearance on Thursday. Blomme is charged with seven felony courts of possession of child pornography.

Former Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Brett Blomme stood mute during a court appearance on Thursday in the face of felony charges of possessing child pornography.

In March, the former children’s court judge was charged with seven felony counts of possession of child pornography. A complaint accused him of uploading graphic images and videos of boys as young as toddlers to an online messaging site.

Blomme appeared before Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday by video. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and stood mute in the face of the charges. The court entered a plea of not guilty, and the case was bound over for trial in Branch 14. Motions are due in 20 days.

Blomme was elected to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in April 2020. The Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily barred him from serving starting on March 17 until further notice.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo