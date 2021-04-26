Ruder Ware adds Andrew Lorenz to Eau Claire team

Ruder Ware has added Andrew Lorenz to its Eau Claire attorney team.

Lorenz will expand his litigation practice as a member of the firm and join its business group. He represents companies and individuals in business-transactional matters, having an emphasis on real-estate development, leasing, land use, mergers and acquisitions and business-entity formation.

Before joining Ruder Ware, Lorenz was a clerk for two Wisconsin judges. He’s an Eau Claire native who graduated from UW Law School in 2018. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years before starting his legal career.