Evers signs bill to expand stalking definition to include contacting victims by text or online

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 23, 2021 2:39 pm

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill to extend the definition of stalking in Wisconsin state statute to include victims who are contacted by text or online.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

