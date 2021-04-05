DeWitt combines with Green Bay’s Gerbers Law

DeWitt law firm has combined with Gerbers Law in Green Bay.

According to a news release from DeWitt, the two firms began operations as DeWitt in Green Bay effective last week.

Gerbers Law was established in 1993 by Attorney Terry Gerbers. Its attorneys practice primarily in the areas of commercial and business law, real estate, civil litigation, banking, probate, estate and business succession planning.

Timothy Stewart, president and managing partner of DeWitt, said Gerbers Law closely aligned with DeWitt’s core values and has a “compatible approach” to delivering quality legal services.

Gerbers, who served as president of Gerbers Law, saw the merger as an opportunity to expand his firm’s legal services. He said both firms share similar philosophies and a strong emphasis on client service.

DeWitt employs more than 120 attorneys at offices in Green Bay, Madison, metropolitan Milwaukee, and Minneapolis.