Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Split court finds DOT made valid offer for church property obtained through eminent domain

Split court finds DOT made valid offer for church property obtained through eminent domain

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com April 2, 2021 12:54 pm

A split Wisconsin Supreme Court decided the Wisconsin Department of Transportation made a valid offer to a Fox Valley church for land obtained through eminent domain.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo