Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Association for Women Lawyers honors women judges with 9K run/walk

Association for Women Lawyers honors women judges with 9K run/walk

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com March 30, 2021 7:30 am

The Association for Women Lawyers found a way to preserve the celebration and camaraderie of Women Judges’ Night with its first “When There 9K” run/walk.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo