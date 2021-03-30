Application open for AWL scholarships supporting female law students

The Association for Women Lawyers Foundation is accepting applications for its 2021 scholarships supporting female law students.

The foundation, which is the charitable arm of the Association for Women Lawyers, is giving out foundation scholarships, the Virginia A. Pomeroy Scholarship and the Shirley S. Abrahamson Scholarship this year to women who are attending a Wisconsin law school in September.

The Pomeroy scholarship honors the memory of the AWL past president and former deputy state public defender who started the foundation’s scholarship program in 1997. The Abrahamson scholarship honors the chief justice who made history as the first woman to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and its first female chief justice.

All applicants must have completed their first or second year of law school and be in good academic standing. In addition, they have to meet one or more of the following criteria:

Service to others.

Diversity.

Compelling financial need.

Academic achievement.

Unique life experience or circumstance, such as overcoming obstacles to attend or continue with law school.

Advancement of women in the profession.

Students applying for the Pomeroy scholarship should also demonstrate a special emphasis on service to the vulnerable or disadvantaged, civil-rights law, appellate practice, public service, public policy or public-interest law.

Abrahamson scholarship applicants should demonstrate perseverance in the face of adversity, a commitment to issues affecting women and children and a commitment to public service.

Interested students should submit their resume, law-school transcripts and cover letters to AWL Foundation Scholarship Committee at associationforwomenlawyers@gmail.com or 3322 N. 92nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53222. Electronic applications are encouraged. The deadline to apply is June 15.

The foundation will notify recipients about their award on or after July 31. The exact amount of this year’s scholarships hasn’t been set, but they have been $2,500 per person in recent years. Proceeds from the AWL’s “When There Are 9K” run/walk in March benefited the scholarship program.

