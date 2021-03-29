Former US Attorney Matthew Krueger joins Foley & Lardner

Matthew Krueger, the former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, has joined Foley & Lardner.

The firm announced on Monday that Kreuger had joined its government enforcement defense & investigations practice group as partner in its Milwaukee and Washington, D.C. offices. Krueger’s background in prosecuting health-care fraud and other government-enforcement matters will be the priority in his practice.

Krueger resigned from the U.S. Attorney’s office in February. He, like the other U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump, stepped down from his post as President Joe Biden’s administration put forward its own nominees.

As the chief federal law enforcement official for 28 Wisconsin counties, Krueger supervised all criminal and civil litigation involving the United States in that district. Under his leadership, the office successfully prosecuted cases involving national security, cybercrime, public corruption, health care fraud, financial crime, PPP fraud and other offenses. As U.S. Attorney, Krueger formed a dedicated health-care-fraud unit and devoted more resources to data analytics, leading to a rise in enforcement matters. Krueger also led efforts with the FBI to advise businesses on how to mitigate the risk of cyber intrusions.

Krueger previously worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the same district. While in the district’s criminal division, he prosecuted cases involving health-care fraud, tax offenses, investment fraud and government-program fraud. Krueger handled jury trials, argued appeals in the Seventh Circuit, and oversaw the investigation and prosecution of a fraud scheme involving a $9 million green-energy investment. While in the district’s civil division, he handled the investigation and litigation of various False Claims Act matters.

Krueger said he wanted to find a firm that would allow him to develop a national practice, while also serving Wisconsin. He called Foley an “ideal fit” for those goals with its national platform, health-care and cyber practices, and experienced Milwaukee litigators.

Lisa Noller, chair of Foley’s government enforcement defense & investigations practice, said Krueger’s understanding of DOJ matters and priorities, particularly in matters related to cybersecurity, will further strengthen the firm’s bench. Linda Benfield, managing partner of Foley’s Milwaukee office, agreed. She said Krueger’s government background and trial experience will complement the Milwaukee office’s litigation practice.