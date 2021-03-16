Judge Brett Blomme arrested on tentative child-porn charges

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Brett Blomme has been arrested on tentative charges of possession of child pornography, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced on Monday.

The DOJ said Blomme, 38, was arrested by Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation special agents following an investigation into uploads of child pornography through a Kik messaging app account in October and November 2020. According to records linking those uploads to Blomme, DCI investigators obtained search warrants for the defendant, his chambers, his vehicle, and his residences in Milwaukee and Dane Counties, a statement said.

The DOJ led the investigation with help from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office. It also received help in executing the search warrants from the Wauwatosa Police Department, Cottage Grove Police Department, Racine County Sheriff, Brookfield Police Department, Waukesha County Sheriff and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The criminal complaint is expected to be filed on Tuesday.

Blomme was elected to Branch 5 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in April 2020.