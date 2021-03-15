DOJ obtains $65K judgment for pollution from Milwaukee metal shredder

The Wisconsin Department of Justice obtained a $65,000 judgment against two companies for violating state air pollution control laws with their metal shredder.

The judgment, announced by Attorney General Josh Kaul’s office on Friday, requires Alter Trading Corporation and Miller Compressing Company to install a pollution-capture system at their Milwaukee operation and pay $65,000 in forfeitures, surcharges and court costs.

Alter Trading Corporation is a scrap-metal recycling company with sites throughout the Midwest, and Miller Compressing Company is the subsidiary that owns and operates their site at 1640 West Bruce Street in Milwaukee. The Miller Compressing Company operation shreds and recycles automobiles, appliances and other metal products. The alleged violations involve emissions from the metal shredder and pollution control devices for the shredder.

In a statement, Kaul said the settlement holds the companies accountable and will help to improve local air quality.

Assistant Attorneys General Sarah Geers and Lorraine Stoltzfus represented the state in this case.