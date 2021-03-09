Quantcast
Fox Valley attorney loses license for 90 days for keeping payment, lying to OLR

Fox Valley attorney loses license for 90 days for keeping payment, lying to OLR

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com March 9, 2021 11:46 am

The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended a Fox Valley attorney's law license for 90 days after finding him guilty of keeping a payment meant for an investigator and not cooperating with the Office of Lawyer Regulation.

