Patent attorney Kevin Rizzuto joins Quarles & Brady

The patent attorney Kevin Rizzuto is one of the newest partners at Quarles & Brady’s Milwaukee office.

The firm announced the addition of Rizzuto to its Intellectual Property Group on Thursday. Rizzuto was previously a partner at Michael Best in Milwaukee.

Rizzuto’s practice includes preparation and prosecution of patent applications. He also works with clients to develop patent strategies that protect new technological advances and counsels clients on minimizing patent-infringement risks when developing new products. He uses his technical training as a computer engineer and insights gained from his work as a patent examiner in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to create solutions for his clients.

Lori Meddings, national chair of the firm’s Intellectual Property Practice Group, said Rizzuto’s experience with diverse industries and at the USTPO will benefit the firm’s national and international client base.

Rizzuto said he’s looking forward to working with an “impressive roster of patent and intellectual property attorneys” and contributing to the team’s growth.

Rizzuto received his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from UW-Madison and his law degree from Marquette University Law School.