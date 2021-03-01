Quantcast
WILL proposes reforms to Wisconsin emergency powers

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com March 1, 2021 11:37 am

A new report from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty proposes a series of reforms to Wisconsin's emergency-powers statutes, including preventing emergency declarations from lasting more than 30 days and prohibiting orders from confining people to their homes.

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

