Tyrell Jensen named Krause’s director of sales, business development

Krause Financial Services, a provider of Medicaid complaint annuities, has named Tyrell Jensen as director of sales and business development.

Jensen has more than a decade of experience in insurance sales, marketing, recruiting and business development. He’s been with the firm’s business team since November. As part of his new role, Jensen will work with clients, industry partners and insurance companies to ensure that Krause is offering the right products, services and resources to meet their professional needs.

Krause, which is based in Wisconsin, specializes in crisis Medicaid planning through Medicaid complaint annuities and long-term care insurance. It also educates attorneys on strategies and opportunities in crisis planning with one-on-one support for every case.

Dale Krause, the firm’s CEO, said there has been an unprecedented need for products like long-term care insurance and Medicaid Compliant Annuities. Jensen will help the team meet the continually growing need and foster relationships with elder law attorneys and insurance agents.

In a statement, Jensen said he’s honored to help seniors avoid high nursing-home costs while preserving their assets. He will maintain an office in Utah.