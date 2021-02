Outagamie County Judge Greg Gill Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gill, who’s a candidate in the election for Court of Appeals District III, posted the news on Facebook on Thursday. He said he was experiencing cold-like symptoms and went in for a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. He’s been in quarantine, but he said he feels well.

The election for District III is scheduled for April 6. Rick Cveykus, managing partner at Cveykus Law in Wausau, is also running.