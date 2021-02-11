Quantcast
Home / Legal News / Matthew Krueger, Scott Blader to resign as US attorneys

Matthew Krueger, Scott Blader to resign as US attorneys

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 11, 2021 1:06 pm

The U.S. attorneys for Wisconsin’s Eastern and Western District are resigning from their positions as the districts' chief law enforcement officers. Matthew Krueger, who serves the Eastern District, and Scott Blader, who serves the Western District, announced their resignations on Thursday. The announcements come as the U.S. Justice Department said it will ask U.S. attorneys who were ...

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

