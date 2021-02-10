Former Justice Butler endorses Cunningham for Kenosha County Circuit Court

Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Louis J. Butler has endorsed Angela Cunningham in the race for a seat on Branch 6 of the Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Cunningham is a defense attorney and guardian ad litem at ADC Law Office in Kenosha.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Butler said Cunningham has the right experience and values to make a difference on the Kenosha County bench. He cited her experience in social work, leadership, various legal roles and bing a single mother as reasons why she’s “the perfect choice” for Kenosha County’s next judge.

Cunningham said she’s worked on all sides of the law and believes the county can act both wisely about crime and deliver an “inclusive, empowering vision for justice.”

Butler, the first Black Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, joins a number of other well-known endorsers of Cunningham, including Court of Appeals Judges Joe Donald and Maxine White, and Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha. If elected, Cunningham would be the county’s first Black judge.

Judge Mary K. Wagner, who serves on Branch 6 in Kenosha County, filed a notification of noncandidacy, opening the race to a new group of candidates. Angelina Gabriele, Kenosha’s deputy district attorney, and Elizabeth Pfeuffer, the Kenosha County court commissioner, join Cunningham on the ballot for the Spring Primary. Primary voting is on Feb. 16 with the general election to follow on April 6.