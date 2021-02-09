Gill raises another $43K in race for District III Court of Appeals

Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge Greg Gill Jr. has raised another $43,000 in donations for his Court of Appeals campaign, bringing his campaign total to more than $125,000.

Gill is running for an open seat on the court in District III. On Monday, a campaign spokesman provided the latest news on Gill’s fundraising since mid-January. He said Gill received more than $43,000 in donations since then.

Gill has raised approximately $125,000 total from people in 32 counties and 50 municipalities, according to his campaign. The judge said he’s thankful for the support.

The election is scheduled for April 6. Rick Cveykus, managing partner of Cveykus Law in Wausau, is also running for the open judgeship.