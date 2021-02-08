Quantcast
Applicants wanted for Outagamie County Circuit Court opening

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 8, 2021 11:25 am

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking judicial applicants for an opening on the Outagamie County Circuit Court.

Judge John A. Des Jardins is retiring on March 1. The new appointee will take his place on Branch 7 and serve a term ending  on July 31, 2022.

Interested applicants should submit a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov by 5 p.m. Feb. 22.

For any questions about the judicial-selection process, call the Governor’s office of legal counsel at (608) 266-1212.

