Applicants wanted for Outagamie County Circuit Court opening

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking judicial applicants for an opening on the Outagamie County Circuit Court.

Judge John A. Des Jardins is retiring on March 1. The new appointee will take his place on Branch 7 and serve a term ending on July 31, 2022.

Interested applicants should submit a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov by 5 p.m. Feb. 22.

For any questions about the judicial-selection process, call the Governor’s office of legal counsel at (608) 266-1212.