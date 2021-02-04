Wisconsin Republicans to repeal state mask mandate

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote Thursday to immediately repeal the statewide mask mandate issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, defying pleas from a wide array of health experts and others to keep the order in place.

The Assembly originally planned to vote on a version that would have required the Senate to concur later this month. But the Assembly is now instead voting on a version that will end the mandate immediately.

The Senate voted last week to repeal the measure, as Republicans who control the Legislature continue to defy doctors, nurses, hospitals, schools, chambers of commerce and scores of others who have begged them to keep the mandate in place.

Republicans say the issue isn’t about masks, but whether Evers can legally issue multiple emergency health orders during the pandemic. The Legislature argues he can’t and must get their approval every 60 days.

Evers contends the changing nature of the pandemic allowed him to issue multiple orders and mask mandates.

Even if current emergency health order is repealed, Evers could issue a new one and another mask mandate.

The Assembly passed a bill Thursday designed to ensure the state doesn’t lose about $50 million a month in federal food stamp money. The Senate plans to give final approval to that on Friday.