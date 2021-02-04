Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Sen. Baldwin named ABA Stonewall Award winner

Sen. Baldwin named ABA Stonewall Award winner

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 4, 2021 10:33 am

The American Bar Association is recognizing Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, for her work as a champion of LGBT legal causes. Baldwin is one of the association's 2021 Stonewall Award winners.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo