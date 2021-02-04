Hupy and Abraham combats reckless driving with new initiative

Hupy and Abraham aims to combat reckless driving in Milwaukee with its new “Slow Down. Save Lives.” initiative.

The firm is raising awareness about traffic-related deaths and encouraging drivers to slow down and pay attention while on the road. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported 598 fatalities in 2020, the highest number in the past four years. Speeding and distracted driving were involved in many of those crashes, according to the firm.

Slow Down. Save Lives. will be about improving safety at Milwaukee’s most dangerous intersections, which the firm lists as 60th and Capitol, 27th and Center, Cesar Chavez and Greenfield, and 35th and National. These intersections were also the priority in a previous Hupy & Abraham partnership with city leaders to promote safer driving.

The law firm has bumper stickers and yard signs at no cost to promote safe driving in Milwaukee and other areas around the state. An order form is on the firm’s website.