Northern Wisconsin lawyer suspended for lying to employer has license reinstated

Northern Wisconsin lawyer suspended for lying to employer has license reinstated

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 3, 2021 1:32 pm

A northern Wisconsin attorney who saw her law license suspended for lying to her employer can legally practice law once again. The Wisconsin Supreme Court reinstated Beth M. Bant's law license on Jan. 26. Bant lost her license for six months starting in January 2020 for two attorney-ethics violations. The OLR accused her of lying to her employer about trip ...

Michaela Paukner

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

