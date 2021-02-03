Molly Koenig joins SmithAmundsen’s Milwaukee office

Molly Koenig has joined SmithAmundsen’s Milwaukee office.

Koenig is an associate in the firm’s Tort Litigation Practice Group, where she represents clients in breach of contract, negligence, discrimination and other claims. Before joining SmithAmundsen, she worked for the in-house legal department at a national insurance company as part of a corporate fellowship program.

She’s a graduate of the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

SmithAmundsen employs 180 attorneys practicing from offices in Milwaukee; Chicago, St. Charles, Rockford, and Woodstock, Ill.; Indianapolis; St. Louis; and Columbus, Ohio. The firm handles the transactional, labor and employment, and litigation needs of companies across the U.S.