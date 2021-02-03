Quantcast
Molly Koenig joins SmithAmundsen’s Milwaukee office

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 3, 2021 11:46 am

Photo of Molly Koenig

Molly Koenig

Molly Koenig has joined SmithAmundsen’s Milwaukee office.

Koenig is an associate in the firm’s Tort Litigation Practice Group, where she represents clients in breach of contract, negligence, discrimination and other claims. Before joining SmithAmundsen, she worked for the in-house legal department at a national insurance company as part of a corporate fellowship program.

She’s a graduate of the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

SmithAmundsen employs 180 attorneys practicing from offices in Milwaukee; Chicago, St. Charles, Rockford, and Woodstock, Ill.; Indianapolis; St. Louis; and Columbus, Ohio. The firm handles the transactional, labor and employment, and litigation needs of companies across the U.S.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

