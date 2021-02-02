Kristin Cafferty appointed to Racine County Circuit Court

Kristin Cafferty has been appointed to the Racine County Circuit Court, Gov. Tony Evers announced on Tuesday.

She fills a vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Michael J. Piontek, effective April 9. Cafferty will serve a term ending July 31, 2022.

Cafferty has been a partner at Habush, Habush & Rottier in Racine for 16 years, representing Racine and Kenosha residents as a certified civil-trial specialist. She has also served in leadership positions for legal and nonprofit organizations, including as the former president of the Racine County Bar Association, and volunteered in the Racine community, including serving as a youth volleyball coach.

Hon. Emily Mueller, who’s a reserve judge for Racine County, described Cafferty as a skilled and principled trial lawyer, a thoughtful and compassionate advocate for clients, and woman of great integrity. Mueller said Cafferty is well prepared to serve citizens of Racine County and the state.

Cafferty said she’ll use the knowledge gained from her law practice, as well as her experience as a mother, to guide her approach as a judge. She said she’s committed to both the fair and equitable administration of justice under Wisconsin law, and a safe and prosperous society for all residents.

Cafferty is a graduate of Marquette University and Marquette University Law School.