Quantcast
TRENDING
Home / Asked & Answered / Risser, longest-serving lawmaker in US history, reflects on career, opportunities ahead

Risser, longest-serving lawmaker in US history, reflects on career, opportunities ahead

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com February 1, 2021 9:38 am

On Jan. 4, the Wisconsin Legislature convened for the first time in 65 years without state Sen. Fred Risser.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 bridge tower media logo