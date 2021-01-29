Quantcast
Court revokes law license of Stevens Point attorney convicted of sexually assaulting wife

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 29, 2021 10:52 am

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has revoked the law license of a Stevens Point attorney who is serving 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting his wife.

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.

